Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

