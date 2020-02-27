Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $447.45, but opened at $442.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $457.70, with a volume of 92,993 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.75.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,738 shares of company stock valued at $28,530,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 37,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,673,000 after buying an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.