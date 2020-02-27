Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Republic Services worth $64,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $96.90 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

