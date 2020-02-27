RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading 25% Higher

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25, 118,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 63,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

