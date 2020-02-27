Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intuit Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at First Analysis issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Intuit in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. First Analysis analyst L. Berlin expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $280.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit has a 52 week low of $236.03 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

