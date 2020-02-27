Reviewing Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hingham Institution for Savings and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $115.78 million 3.44 $38.93 million N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $112.65 million 2.86 $28.90 million $3.14 11.15

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Dividends

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 33.62% 14.19% 1.31% Southern Missouri Bancorp 25.02% 12.57% 1.35%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Southern Missouri Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides loans for the acquisition or refinance of one-to four-family residences; loans secured by commercial real estate, including land, shopping centers, retail establishments, nursing homes and other healthcare related facilities, and other businesses; construction loans; and various secured consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it offers commercial business loans, such as loans to finance accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and operating lines of credit. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 37 full-service branch offices, and 3 limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Matthews, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, Anna, Cairo, and Tamms. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.