Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $19.31. Revolve Group shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 4,061,416 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

