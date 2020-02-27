Richard Debel Acquires 500 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Richard Debel bought 500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $15,160.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,284.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PGC opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $576.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

