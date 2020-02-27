RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REI.UN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on REI.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.50 to C$31.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$26.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$24.76 and a 52 week high of C$27.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.80.

In related news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 51,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

