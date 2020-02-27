Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of RY stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,879 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,367,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $66,605,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

