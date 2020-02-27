Royal Bank of Canada Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$23.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.31. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$22.25.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.