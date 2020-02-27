Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.07).

ZAL opened at €41.45 ($48.20) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is €45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.93.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

