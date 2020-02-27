Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYAAY. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryanair from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

RYAAY opened at $75.72 on Monday. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

