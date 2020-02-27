Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the January 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

