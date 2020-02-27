Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 400,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $788.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.