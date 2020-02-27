Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $788.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.