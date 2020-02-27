Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westrock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Westrock has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Westrock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

