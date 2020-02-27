Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. The stock traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 117125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

