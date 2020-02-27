Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SES. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

SES opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The stock has a market cap of $737.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.99.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

