Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,023,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,448,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 909,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,720,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $146.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $117.98 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

