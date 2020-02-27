Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.25. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 50,100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

