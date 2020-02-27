Shane Weir Purchases 20,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$725,760.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Shane Weir sold 19,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$12,920.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Shane Weir sold 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$340.00.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 million and a P/E ratio of 34.44. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 price target on CIBT Education Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

