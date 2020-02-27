Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Increases By 100.0%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BH.A has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

BH.A opened at $656.59 on Thursday. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $409.10 and a fifty-two week high of $817.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.45.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

