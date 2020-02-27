Short Interest in Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Rises By 104.8%

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the January 30th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eca Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eca Marcellus Trust I stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.48% of Eca Marcellus Trust I at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

