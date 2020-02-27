Short Interest in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Grows By 31.8%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get FOX alerts:

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.