Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expands By 100.0%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.97.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

GRIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.55 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.55 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.