Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rises By 97.0%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the January 30th total of 153,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

