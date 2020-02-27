Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Grows By 33.3%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richardson Electronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.53% of Richardson Electronics worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.30. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

