Short Interest in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Grows By 34.7%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SBGL stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

SBGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.