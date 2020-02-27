Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Grows By 117.1%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the January 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE WCC opened at $43.64 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WESCO International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in WESCO International by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 41,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.