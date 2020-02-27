Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.79

Shares of Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.79 ($1.27) and last traded at A$1.79 ($1.27), with a volume of 8721380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.70 ($1.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.25.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile (ASX:SLR)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

