SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Earning Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

