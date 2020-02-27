Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5,730.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966,236 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.12% of Solaredge Technologies worth $190,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $2,633,478.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $14,027,898 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $132.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

