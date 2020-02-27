Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.73 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.73 ($0.51), with a volume of 807284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.75 ($0.53).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.99. The stock has a market cap of $549.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Southern Cross Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

