Spark Energy (SPKE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Spark Energy to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Spark Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is -105.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

