SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,348,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,607,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $101.54 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.