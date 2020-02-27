SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

