Standard Lithium’s (SLL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SLL stock opened at C$0.81 on Monday. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million and a P/E ratio of -13.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Lithium will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

