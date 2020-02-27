Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $360.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.