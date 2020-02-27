Steven Dean Buys 99,000 Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) Director Steven Dean bought 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$11,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,451,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,184.44.

FEO stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

