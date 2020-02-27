Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

