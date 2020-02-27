SunTrust Banks Comments on Etsy Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report released on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.91 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

