Svb Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,316 shares of company stock worth $19,481,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

