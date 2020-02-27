Svb Leerink Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Clovis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLVS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after purchasing an additional 335,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

