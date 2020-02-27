Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Short Interest Up 33.4% in February

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE TGE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

