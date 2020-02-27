TD Securities Cuts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.20

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.29.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.15 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

