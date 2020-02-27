TD Securities Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$25.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

IPL stock opened at C$20.56 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$19.73 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

