TD Securities Trims Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$0.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TKO opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,681.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

