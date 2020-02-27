Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 352.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,895 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.47% of Tech Data worth $24,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 9.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Tech Data in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 24.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 31.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

