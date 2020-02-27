Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$13.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.33 and a 1 year high of C$34.31.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

